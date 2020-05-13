Despite a season dominated by Wolverines, an Ohio State diving coach was able to collect one Big Ten honor.

Ohio State men’s diving coach Justin Sochor earned the 2020 Big Ten Diving Coach of the Year award after coaching the Buckeyes to a second-place finish at the Big Ten Championships — the Buckeyes best finish since 2015. Members of Michigan’s program collected Swimmer of the Year, Diver of the Year and Swimming Coach of the Year.

This is Sochor’s second Big Ten Coach of the Year award as he shared the honor with Minnesota coach Wenbo Chen in 2016. Since his hiring in 2013, Sochor has coached two Big Ten conference champions, a national champion and nine All-Americans.

Sochor coached breakout freshman diver Lyle Yost to top-three placements in all three diving events at the Big Ten Championships. Yost brought home a first-place finish in the platform competition.