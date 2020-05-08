One hundred and sixty-two victims of former Ohio State physician Richard Strauss finalized a $40.9 million settlement with the university, the university announced Friday.

The settlement, signed by victims in 12 of 23 Strauss-related lawsuits, comes after more than a year of mediation efforts and an April 20 decision by Judge Michael Watson to allow victims to move forward with litigation. The amount of money each victim receives is to be determined on an individual basis by a special master, according to the release.

“The university of decades ago failed these individuals — our students, alumni and members of the Buckeye community,” President Michael V. Drake said. “Nothing can undo the wrongs of the past, but we must do what we can today to work toward restorative justice.”

According to the release, the university continues to participate in mediation with the remaining lawsuits and is committed to a resolution with the victims. As of August 2019, there were approximately 300 claimants involved in lawsuits regarding Strauss against the university.

Strauss was the team doctor for 17 varsity sports and a physician at the university’s Student Wellness Center from 1978-98. An investigation began after Mike DiSabato came forward in 2018 about being sexually abused by Strauss during his time as an Ohio State wrestler from 1987-91.

In May 2019, the year-long independent investigation conducted by Perkins Coie LLP found that Strauss sexually abused at least 177 students and student-athletes during his tenure and that Ohio State failed to act.

Strauss died by suicide in 2005.

This story will be updated with additional comments as The Lantern receives them.

Read the settlement: