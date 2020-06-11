Dillon Dingler selected with the No. 38 pick in the 2020 MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers Thursday.

The junior catcher was projected to be the first Ohio State player selected in the first round of the draft since former Ohio State pitcher Alex Wimmers was taken No. 21 overall by the Minnesota Twins in the 2010 MLB draft, but he fell to the second round.

Dingler had a career batting average of .276 as a Buckeye, and he was putting up career numbers his junior season before it was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 13 games played in 2020, Dingler was batting .340 with five home runs and 14 RBI.

The Ohio native was named captain his sophomore and junior seasons, putting him on pace to become only the second baseball player in Ohio State history to be a three-time captain. Former pitcher and current Ohio State pitching coach Dan DeLucia is the only Buckeye to accomplish the feat.

Dingler made the Big Ten All-Freshman team in 2018 and captured Second Team All-Big Ten honors in 2019. Helping the Buckeyes capture the 2019 Big Ten Tournament, Dingler earned a spot on the Big Ten All-Tournament team.