The city of Columbus is reviewing the death of an Ohio State graduate who died after being exposed to chemical agents while attending protests in downtown Columbus, Ohio.

Sarah Grossman died May 30 at Sycamore Hospital in Miamisburg, Ohio, according to the Montgomery County Coroner. The autopsy is expected to take eight weeks and the cause of death is unknown. Grossman graduated from Ohio State in May with a degree in environment, economy, development and sustainability, and a degree in Spanish.

The city of Columbus is looking into possible connections with Columbus protests and Grossman’s death, according to a tweet from the city Wednesday. The city also said the Columbus Fire Department does not have a record of emergency medical services transporting her to any area hospitals.

According to social media reports, Grossman attended some Columbus protests which began after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody May 25.

The family has requested privacy at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to include the timeline for the autopsy and to explain the cause of death is still unknown.