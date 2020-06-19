With masks required in common areas and dining locations restricted, on-campus housing this fall will look very different when students return to campus.

Ohio State announced its changes for on-campus living and dining Friday; changes include an altered move-in, living and dining experience. Move-in will occur over a 12-day period leading up to the first day of classes, with a limit of eight people moving in per building, per hour. Not all buildings will be available to move into each day, according to the university website. Residents must wear masks in all common spaces, will be unable to check out most supplies from front desks and will only have BuckID access to their own residence hall. The traditional all-you-can-eat dining locations will now operate with pre-order and kiosk services, with a limited number of seats available on a first-come-first-served basis.

“All students will be encouraged to work together as Buckeyes to prevent the spread of COVID-19, following all federal, state and local guidelines,” the website said.

Returning students will receive preliminary rooming assignments by June 27 and final assignments will be decided in mid-July, according to the website. Incoming students will also receive housing and roommate assignments in mid-July.

Students will be asked that only one or two people assist them with move-in, and all will be asked to wear masks and perform temperature checks and COVID-19 self-assessments before arriving on campus between Aug. 12 and Aug. 23.

The website said students are encouraged to maintain physical distancing with guests in their residential rooms and limit visitors. Residence halls will continue to provide programming for students either virtually or in small groups.

All pick-up dining locations will require customers to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and wait outside until their order is ready, according to the website. Seating will be rearranged to promote physical distancing as well and students are encouraged to order their meals to go. All self-serve salad bars and condiment stands will be unavailable.

If a student becomes sick with COVID-19 and they choose or need to stay on campus, the university will provide isolation and quarantine housing. Students will remain in this housing to prevent the spread of the disease to other students, according to the university website. No visitors will be allowed and meals will be provided and delivered to the student’s location.

The full list of updated housing and dining requirements can be found here.