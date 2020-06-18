Although the near future is uncertain, Ohio State continues to build up its future nonconference schedules.

Ohio State and Alabama scheduled their first ever home-and-home series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. The Crimson Tide will make their first trip to Ohio Stadium Sept. 18, 2027, while the Buckeyes will visit Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Sept. 9, 2028.

“Building a non-conference schedule with tradition-rich programs is important to the competitive excellence of our program and the department, and it is great for our fans,” Diana Sabau, Ohio State deputy director of athletics, said in a statement. “We are excited for both schools and pleased to be able to share in this announcement today with the University of Alabama.”

The two schools have met four times, with Alabama winning three times. The most recent matchup came in the inaugural College Football Semifinals in 2015 where Ohio State won 42-35.

The 2027 matchup will mark the first time the Buckeyes have played a Southeastern Conference opponent in the regular season since a 36-33 victory over LSU on Sept. 24, 1988.

Alabama joins Oregon, Notre Dame, Washington, Texas and Georgia as opponents which Ohio State will have a home-and-home series against over the next 12 years.