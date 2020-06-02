Ohio State sixth-year wide receiver C.J. Saunders was arrested by Columbus Police Monday night near the Ohio State campus for violation of curfew following a protest surrounding the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in Minneapolis police custody May 25.

Saunders posted bond Tuesday and his arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, according to online court records. The records do not clarify if Saunders was part of the protest.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther issued a curfew in Columbus, Ohio from 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. This marked the third straight night a curfew was established for the city.

Saunders was a team captain in 2019, becoming the first walk-on to earn the honor since Joe Berger in 2016. He is awaiting word from the NCAA on his eligibility status for the 2020 season.

Ohio State did not respond to our request for comment at the time of publication.