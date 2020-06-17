Following an uncertain spring, a return to normalcy may be in the near future for Division I football programs.

The NCAA Division I Council approved the return-to-play plan Wednesday that will allow Ohio State and other teams opening their season Sept. 5 to begin organized preparation July 13. The Division I Football Oversight Committee completed and released the proposal Thursday.

“Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, we believe this model provides institutions and their student-athletes flexibility to prepare for the upcoming season,” Shane Lyons, chair of the committee and director of athletics at West Virginia, said in a statement Thursday.

The plan will allow Ohio State to begin a 29-day preseason practice period Aug. 7 before its season opener against Bowling Green Sept. 5.

A decision on the season and the amount of fans allowed in Ohio Stadium is still unclear.