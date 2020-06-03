The Institute for Teaching and Learning will be renamed in honor of outgoing University President Michael V. Drake.

The Board of Trustees approved the name change to the Michael V. Drake Institute for Teaching and Learning Wednesday during a virtual meeting.

The institute — originally established in 2016 to “integrate and enhance teaching and learning efforts at Ohio State,” according to the university website — has proved useful in the university’s transition to online courses, Bruce McPherson, executive vice president and provost, said.

Under Drake’s directive, the participation in the institute’s programs was greater than they have ever been, according to the resolution.

“It has been a privilege to be a part of Buckeye community,” Drake said. “Thank you very much for your kindness and support.”

Drake, who became president of the university in 2014, will retire June 30. The trustees approved Kristina M. Johnson as the new president Wednesday. Johnson will begin Sept. 1.

The Board of Trustees announced Wednesday afternoon that they will not appoint an interim president. The president’s cabinet and senior executives will report directly to Gary Heminger, the chairman of the Board of Trustees.