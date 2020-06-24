What do you get when you mix a group of people in quarantine with a shared eye for design? For Ohio State alum Taylor Grindle and a few close friends, it’s a chance to start a business.

Short for “South Hudson,” Sohud Collective is a new business that resells thrifted items through monthly pop-up shops located at 367 E. Hudson St. and online sales through its Instagram page. Saturday and Sunday will be the boutique’s second-ever pop-up shop, with live music on Saturday and free lemonade on both days.

The four main item categories are clothing, home goods, art and plants. Though a lot of the items are thrifted, Grindle said some are made, such as some of the art pieces and the clothing which is sometimes crafted to create a more unique piece.

Alongside with Grindle, Sohud Collective’s team consists of the head of fashion Hayden Pierce, community outreach Morgan Peacock, financial adviser Johnie Hunter and artist Kat Jarvis.

“We pretty much started it just as a group of friends that like to thrift and like fashion and ultimately would love to do this every day,” Grindle said.

Grindle said the group all lives within a half-mile of the pop-up shop location, with two living together in one house and the rest in another close by.

The group’s close proximity allowed them to spend time together during Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine’s mandated stay-at-home order due to COVID-19. Peacock said this time gave them a chance to think about starting the business.

Grindle said the group started discussing the idea in early May, and by May 23, Sohud Collective hosted its first pop-up shop.

In addition to each team member’s role, the act of thrifting for the shop is oftentimes a group effort.

“Just having a second eye of different styles of fashion I would say is where the friends come in. One person could feel like they have a different sense of style to the other,” Peacock said. “So it all just comes together and so we can just be a wide variety of many shapes and sizes — whatever kind of style you’re going for.

Grindle said adding Sohud Collective to the shop’s location is a perfect addition to the area, which is already equipped with a tattoo shop, a nail salon, food and drink locations, a record store and more.

“There’s just something about being outside with people in your community that’s magical,” Grindle said.

Sohud Collective’s next pop-up shop will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 367 E. Hudson St. Local guitarist and singer Rickey will perform live from 3-5 p.m. Saturday and local DJ Zoe Bix will take over from 5-7 p.m. Free lemonade will be available on both days. Approved payment types are cash, Venmo and Cash App.