The Buckeyes are back in Columbus.

After a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Ohio State football team returned to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Monday morning for voluntary workouts. Players started arriving at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in groups.

Players were required to have a temperature screening and symptoms survey upon arrival to ensure no individual had any signs of COVID-19. Only nine players were allowed in each of the four workout areas within the Woody Hayes Athletic Center at a time and had to adhere to a physical distance of at least 6 feet between them, according to a press release from the Department of Athletics .

An Ohio State spokesperson said that players were shown a video explaining protocol when entering the building.

“Everybody watched a video that took them through the Woody,” Ohio State said. “This is where you can go; this is where you can’t go. You’re going to get escorted from here to there.”

A spokesperson also said that players were educated about the need for social distancing and taking preventative measures in daily life to ensure their safety.

Each player who attended workouts was given a box with workout clothes for their next workout. Players must arrive for their next workout in these clothes and will be required to bring workout clothes from Monday back for cleaning, an Ohio State spokesperson said.

Ohio State said that players were given washable masks upon arrival and a supply of food upon departure. Each player will be allowed to work out and meet with their coaches for eight hours per week.