Three similar off-campus robberies this weekend sparked a neighborhood safety notice Saturday afternoon.

Two robberies occurred Friday night and a third early Saturday morning. The first, reported at 10:55 p.m. Friday, was a robbery at gunpoint near Indianola and 13th avenues in which four men demanded the victim’s money.

The second occurred at 11:52 p.m. Friday near East Frambes Avenue and Tuller Street where a group of five men, estimated to be between the ages of 15 and 20 years old, displayed a small gun and demanded two victims’ phones and money. The victims were Ohio State students. The suspects then fled north toward Lane Avenue, according to the safety notice.

The third incident occurred Saturday around 3:10 a.m. A man reported being pulled into a dark sedan on High Street near 13th Avenue by a group of three men between ages 15 and 23, who took the victim’s phone before releasing him. The suspects fled westbound.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

Suspect details are limited for all three incidents, but anyone with information is encouraged to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.