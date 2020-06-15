Beginning Tuesday, the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State will allow limited visitations for patients staying in the hospitals with COVID-19 precautions in place, according to a Monday press release.

After ceasing visitations March 20 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, hospitalized patients will now be allowed to have one visitor per day between 2:00 p.m and 7:00 p.m., seven days a week, with the visitor required to wear a wristband and a face mask. No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed, and COVID-19 patients will not be allowed visitors except for end-of-life and clergy situations that are outlined in the center’s visitor policy, according to the release.

“All visitors to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center hospitals will have their temperature checked and be provided a mask. Visitors must be free of COVID-19 symptoms and have no exposure history,” the release said.

Visitors are encouraged to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer, and visitors are not permitted in emergency departments and outpatient facilities, the release said. Critical care and other special environments may have additional rules for visitors.

The Wexner Medical Center will provide updates on its website.