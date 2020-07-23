An armed robbery at Buckeye Donuts early Thursday morning prompted a neighborhood safety notice Thursday afternoon.

An unknown male entered the restaurant at approximately 4:50 a.m. brandishing a handgun, according to the notice. He proceeded to demand money and then fled north on High Street. The notice did not specify how much money was stolen. No injuries were reported.

People with information about the incident are encouraged to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

