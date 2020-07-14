Thousands of students will not be jiving and gyrating in the Ohio Union Ballroom for Buckeyethon this February — but it’s not canceled.

The annual dance marathon to raise money for Nationwide Children’s Hospital Hematology, Oncology, BMT Unit will be held in November both online and in person at multiple locations across campus, according to an email sent to participants Tuesday.

“Our top two priorities are to keep everyone safe and to continue to fundarise (sic) For The Kids,” the email states.

Teams that choose to participate in person will be spread across campus to maintain social distancing. Participants who choose the virtual option will be delivered activities by “Dance Marathon on Wheels.”

Specific details, dates and locations have not yet been announced.