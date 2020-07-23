Ohio State football will take the next step toward a season Friday.

Despite a week-long pause in voluntary workouts due to positive COVID-19 testing within the athletics program in the second week of July, Ohio State football will begin the second phase of its summer activities Friday. The beginning of the second phase is on schedule with the NCAA’s preseason practice model that was approved June 17.

The 14-day period will include 20 hours per week of team activities, however they may not exceed four hours of activities per day. They will be allotted up to eight hours per week of weight training and conditioning and up to six hours per week of walkthroughs. The team will also be allowed up to six hours per week for team meetings, including film review and positional meetings.

The phase also ensures that student-athletes are provided two days off during the 14-day period.

There is still a strict set of protocols in place to prevent the spread of the virus, as the athletic department will still be requiring daily symptom checks, social distancing and masks upon entrance to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Skill instruction is prohibited until preseason practice, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 7.