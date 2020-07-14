Although temperatures in Columbus are climbing for the summer, don’t plan on cooling off in Mirror Lake.

Four individuals from two separate incidents on July 11 and 12 were charged with criminal trespassing after entering Mirror Lake. Three of the four are enrolled students, university spokesperson Dan Hedman said in an email.

Hedman said that the department has seen an uptick in these types of incidents in recent weeks, leading to University Police tweeting about the consequences of entering Mirror Lake Tuesday morning.

Our @OSUPOLICE issued citations this weekend to four individuals that entered Mirror Lake. This is considered criminal trespassing and is not safe. We will continue to monitor the area. — OSU Police (@OSUPOLICE) July 14, 2020

“We shared the message publicly in an effort to discourage this behavior and warn that police will cite additional offenders,” Hedman said.

University Police will continue to monitor the area, according to the department’s tweet.