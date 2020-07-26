A reported assault with a knife near campus at 16th Avenue and High Street sparked a Buckeye Alert at 6:40 p.m. Sunday. 

No major injuries were reported and the victim is not being transported to the hospital. The victim is unaffiliated with the university.  At 9:21 p.m., another Buckeye alert indicated that one person is in University Police custody in relation to the incident. 

The suspect, a white, bearded male, was reported to have run toward campus, according to a post by the Ohio Emergency Management Twitter account. The man was wearing a dark tank top and dark pants. 

Anyone with information is asked to report details to University Police at 614-292-2121. 

This story will be updated with more information.