Ohio State announced Tuesday that they will resume voluntary workouts for seven fall sports following a suspension announced July 8.

Following an undisclosed number of positive COVID-19 test results within Ohio State athletics, the university decided to pause voluntary workouts, which had been taking place since June 8. With the guidance of medical professionals and based on Monday test results of student-athletes, the Department of Athletics announced the return of voluntary training for football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, and women’s volleyball.

“Our Buckeyes are excited to be headed into a new school year and were disappointed last week when we had to temporarily suspend training,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in a press release. “These young people come from across the nation and the world to be part of our Ohio State family, and we do everything we can to create a safe, healthy environment so that they have a chance to study and compete. Our medical team will continue to evaluate, and we will share decisions as we move forward.”

Smith also said that the athletic department will test the student-athletes more routinely and continue to evaluate the safety of the voluntary workouts.