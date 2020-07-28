Below is a list of student organizations at Ohio State dedicated to the Black community, with information from Ohio State’s student organizations’ website. Club descriptions have been condensed for brevity.
- The African American Voices Gospel Choir
- The organization’s purpose is to celebrate Jesus Christ through traditional African American song and movement.
- Email: aavgc.osu@gmail.com
- African Youth League
- The organization’s purpose is to educate the Ohio State community about African culture. The club hosts events that demonstrate African culture.
- Email: aylosu@gmail.com
- Band of Brothers
- The organization is an extension of the Todd Anthony Bell National Resource Center on the African American Male, the leading resource center for Black men at four-year institutions. The club’s four core tiers are service, scholarship, brotherhood and professional development.
- Email: bandofbrothersosu15@gmail.com
- Black Advertising Strategic Communication Association
- The organization is a partnership among faculty, students and professionals meant to prepare Black students for careers in strategic communication and advertising.
- Email: bascaosu@gmail.com
- The Black Arts Group
- The organization’s purpose is to provide a space for Ohio State’s Black artists and offers support and programs for the making of Black art on campus.
- Email: theblackartsgroup@gmail.com
- Black Graduate and Professional Student Caucus
- The club’s purpose is to promote cultural, service, academic and social programs for the Black community, university community and Black graduate and professional students.
- Email: bgpsc1971@gmail.com
- Black Humanities
- The organization’s purpose is to make a comfortable learning environment in which Black humanities students can collaborate.
- Email: Not listed
- Black Law Student Association
- The organization’s purpose is to promote and articulate the professional goals and needs of Black law students, practice the relationship between the Black law student and the Black attorney to the American legal structure, bring an awareness and commitment to the Black community’s needs, influence the legal system to change and meet the Black community’s needs, set a policy of economic independence, and encourage a career in the judiciary to Black law students.
- Email: OSUMoritzBLSA@gmail.com
- Black Mental Health Coalition
- The organization’s purpose is to provide a space for Black students in higher education to discuss the stigma of mental health and its effect on the community.
- Email: osubmhc@gmail.com
- Black Retail Action Group
- The organization’s purpose is to assist the student minority population with an interest in retail in gaining internship and networking opportunities with companies in the retail business.
- Email: Brag.tosu@gmail.com
- Collection of Creators
- The organization’s purpose is to provide Black and other minority students a space to collaborate, create and network together.
- Email:cocbuckeyemail.com
- Council of Black Students in Administration
- The organization’s mission is to inspire and empower minority students to become professionals.
- Email:cbsa.nbmbaa@gmail.com
- Dr. J.H. Blas Black Affinity Group
- The organization’s goal is to empower and strengthen the Black community by hosting events and meetings for students to network with veterinarians and other professional students, participate in community outreach, support each other and gain mentorship from staff and faculty.
- Email: CVM-JamesBiasGroup@osu.edu
- Ladies of Leadership
- The organization’s purpose is to promote the academic, personal and professional growth of first-year women of color through sisterhood and mentoring while upholding the values of service, scholarship, leadership, empowerment and wellness.
- Email: ladiesofleadershiposu@gmail.com
- National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
- The organization’s purpose is to inform students about the issues affecting African Americans and other minorities, advance educational, political, social and economic status of African Americans and other minorities, appreciate contributions from African Americans to U.S. civilization, and to build a strong leadership.
- Email:naacp.osu@gmail.com
- National Association of Black Journalists at Ohio State
- The organization is a group of journalism majors and other students interested in journalism and media-related professions that gathers to discuss journalism-related topics within the Black professional experience.
- Email: nabjohiostate@gmail.com
- National Society of Black Engineers
- The organization’s purpose is to increase the number of culturally responsible Black engineers who positively impact the community, excel academically and professionally succeed.
- Email: nsbeosupresident@gmail.com
- Natural and Prosperous Society
- The organization’s purpose is to educate the Ohio State community about natural hair and is intended for Black students but is open to anyone interested in natural hair.
- Email:napsosu@gmail.com
- Nursing Students of Color
- The organization is a support network committed to building a safe space for underrepresented students of color at the university’s College of Nursing.
- Email: Adviser Timiya Nolan, nolan.261@osu.edu
- Organizations of Black Aerospace Professionals – Ohio State University Student Branch
- The organization’s purpose is to bring aviation and aerospace professionals, students, and community members in a setting to learn and communicate.
- Email: obaposu2016@gmail.com
- Redefining Athletic Standards
- The organization supports Black male student athletes and pushes to give them a voice by gathering and discussing campus issues and creating events.
- Email: ohiostate.ras@gmail.com
- SHADES (Buckeye Chapter)
- The organization’s purpose is to build connections within the LGBTQ community and its allies.
- Email: shades.osu@gmail.com
- Society of Black Graduate Engineers
- The organization is committed to building support and community between Black engineering graduate students and discusses topics that are specific to Black engineering graduate students to department boards.
- Email: sbge.osu@gmail.com
- Undergraduate Black Law Student Association
- The organization’s purpose is to foster and cultivate the interests and needs of Ohio State’s diverse pre-law community.
- Email:undergradblsa@gmail.com
- Zuvaa Afro-Caribbean Dancers
- The organization implements a range of dances from regions in Africa and the Caribbean.
- Email: Zuvaadancers@gmail.com