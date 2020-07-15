Campus dive bar Threes Above High and Short North sister location Fours on High announced Wednesday afternoon they will be shutting down for two weeks due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The employee tested positive at his other job, outside of Threes and Fours, but came into contact with a group of Threes and Fours staff members Tuesday night, according to a statement Threes and Fours posted on Twitter.

Threes and Fours addressed followers saying it’s their responsibility “to do the right thing” and to be overprotective of the staff and customers.

“We’ve always been transparent and overly cautious through this entire process. That’s not going to change now,” the statement read.

Threes and Fours said the entire staff will undergo testing regardless of contact with the positive-tested employee.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered a shutdown of dine-in bars March 15; the order was lifted and bars were allowed to reopen May 21.