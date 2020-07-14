Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Wednesday, July 15
- Live 2020: Alice Cooper @ Express Live! 5 p.m. online (FREE)
Friday, July 17
- Brit Floyd: Live Streaming The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show – Echoes 6:30 p.m. online (FREE)
Saturday, July 18
- Lift Yourself Up Virtual Dance Party Drag-In 4 p.m. online (FREE)
Sunday, July 19
- Amplify Their Voices! 12 p.m. at the Franklin Park Amphitheater (FREE)
FOOD AND DRINK
Wednesday, July 15
- Easy Meals for Cancer Patients: Spinach Egg Scramble 12 p.m. online (FREE)
Thursday, July 16
- Focus Up Nutrition PopUp 11 a.m. at The Hills Market Downtown (FREE)
- Additional dates: Every Thursday until Aug. 27
Friday, July 17
- North Market Night Market 6 p.m. at North Market (FREE)
ART AND FILM
Wednesday, July 15
- A Look at Art after Stonewall 2 p.m. online (FREE)
Sunday, July 19
- One World: Gallery Opening and Mural Unveiling 1 p.m. at Short North Arts District (FREE)
- Masks required
- Unveiling also online
- German Village Makers Market 11 a.m. at the corner of City Park and Thurman Ave (FREE)
- Masks required
- Social Commentary Drawings by Malcom J. 12 p.m. at GLEAN (FREE)
OTHER
Wednesday, July 15
- Dear White People Series: Discussion Two 1 p.m. online (FREE)
- Say It Loud Columbus: Music For the Movement 8 p.m. at Natalie’s Grandview ($15-60)
- Tables sold instead of individual seats
- Masks required except while seated at table
Thursday, July 16
- Curiosity Night: Bodies & Energy 7:30 p.m. online ($10)
- African American Male Mental Health & Wellness Conversation 12 p.m. online (FREE)
- How to Manage Stress and Anxiety During Chaos 6:30 p.m. online (FREE. Must register)
Friday, July 17
- Midtown Columbus Thrift Hop ($35)
- 6:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.
- Pickup locations: Lancaster, Chillicothe, Circleville, Grove City
- Will visit: Goodwill on North High St., Rag-O-Rama, Out of the Closet, One More Time, Second Chance and Grandview Mercantile
- Masks required
Link to itinerary: https://www.funbus.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/071720-Columbus-Midtown-Thrift-WM.pdf
- Christmas In July with Loper and Randi 6 a.m. at The Blitz Studios (FREE)
- Toy drive benefiting Nationwide Children’s Hospital
- Loper & Randi will broadcast from 6 to 10 a.m. and donations will be taken until 2 p.m.
- Cruise-In At the Alley 5 p.m. at Ten Pin Alley (FREE)
- GORUCK Star Course – 50 Miler 9 a.m. at Goodale Park ($154)
Saturday, July 18
- Open Barn Days 2020 1 p.m. at Sunrise Sanctuary ($10)