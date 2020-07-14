Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

 

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, July 15

Friday, July 17

Saturday, July 18

Sunday, July 19

 

FOOD AND DRINK 

Wednesday, July 15

Thursday, July 16

Friday, July 17

 

ART AND FILM

Wednesday, July 15

Sunday, July 19

 

OTHER

Wednesday, July 15

Thursday, July 16

Friday, July 17

Saturday, July 18