Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, July 15

Lift Yourself Up Virtual Dance Party Drag-In 4 p.m. online (FREE)

Amplify Their Voices! 12 p.m. at the Franklin Park Amphitheater (FREE)

FOOD AND DRINK

Easy Meals for Cancer Patients: Spinach Egg Scramble 12 p.m. online (FREE)

Focus Up Nutrition PopUp 11 a.m. at The Hills Market Downtown (FREE) Additional dates: Every Thursday until Aug. 27



North Market Night Market 6 p.m. at North Market (FREE)

ART AND FILM

A Look at Art after Stonewall 2 p.m. online (FREE)

OTHER

Dear White People Series: Discussion Two 1 p.m. online (FREE)

Say It Loud Columbus: Music For the Movement 8 p.m. at Natalie’s Grandview ($15-60) Tables sold instead of individual seats Masks required except while seated at table



