Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Wednesday, July 22
- The Floorwalkers Live Stream 8 p.m. online (FREE)
- The Dope Show 10 p.m. at Southbend Tavern (FREE)
Friday, July 24
- Blend Drive-In Concert 7 p.m. at The Hidden Drive-In ($20)
- Urban Jazz Coalition: Live Stream Concert 9:30 p.m. online ($10)
FOOD AND DRINK
Thursday, July 23
- Free Slice Day 11 a.m. at Mikey’s Late Night Slice (FREE)
Friday, July 24
- Love Birds After Party 6:30 p.m. at Strongwater Food and Spirits (FREE)
- Old Fashioned Workshop – How to Improve the Classic Cocktail 7 p.m. at Soul at the Joseph ($45)
Saturday, July 25
- Our Food Truck Festival 12 p.m. at 1600 Alum Creek Dr ($5)
- Additional dates: July 26
ART AND FILM
Friday, July 24
- A History of Tuberculosis and Waverly Hills Sanatorium 12 p.m online (FREE)
- Christmas in July Art Sale 11 a.m at Glass Axis ($20)
- Additional dates: July 25
Saturday, July 25
- A Socially Distanced Back to the Future Beer Tasting 2 p.m. at Grandview Theater & Drafthouse ($41)
- Additional showtime at 7:30 p.m.
OTHER
Wednesday, July 22
- The 6th Annual Love Thy Neighbor Event 5 p.m. at Crossroads World Outreach Ministries (FREE)
- Additional dates: July 23 and July 24
- American Sign Language: Everywhere for Everyone 10 a.m. online (FREE)
- Dear White People Series: Part 3 1 p.m. online (FREE)
Thursday, July 23
- Comic-Con@Home: Jeff Smith Virtual Booth Signing 2 p.m. online (FREE)
- Additional dates: July 24 and July 25
- Black Gay Men’s Lives Matter: Then & Now Livestream 6 p.m. online (FREE)
Saturday, July 25
- Roll Out 6:30 p.m. at City Hall (FREE)
- Go the (Social) Distance Virtual 5K / 25 Mile Ride 8 a.m. online (FREE)
- Yoga by the Pool 9 a.m. at River & Rich ($5)
Sunday, July 26
- Dirt at Dusk 7:30 p.m. online (FREE)