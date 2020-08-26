The Board of Trustees’ Talent, Compensation and Governance approved the appointment of Carol Bradford as the Dean of the College of Medicine Wednesday, subject to approval by the full Board Thursday.

Bradford formerly served as the Executive Vice Dean for Academic Affairs at the University of Michigan’s medical school and Chief Academic Officer at Michigan Medicine. She is currently a visiting professor in the Department of Otolaryngology, a medical specialty focused on the ears, nose and throat.

In addition to Bradford’s appointment, the committee discussed progress on a career roadmapping initiative set to be introduced in summer 2021.

The Career Roadmap is designed to promote transparency and fairness in Ohio State’s hiring, compensation and promotion among current and potential university employees, according to meeting materials.

“When fully implemented, Career Roadmap will advance pay transparency, recruitment and retention, visible career paths and continue to ensure compliance with labor laws,” Susan Basso, senior vice president of talent, culture and human resources, said.

In 2011, 73.6 percent of employees said there were not clear career paths and opportunities for promotion at the university, according to a university survey.

Over the last year, more than 30,000 university positions were mapped through the new framework, Basso said. In the process, the university found that 4,000 current employees are below or significantly below the market range minimum and 1,000 employees are above or significantly above the market range maximum.

“I think to build fairness and a consistent path for people to succeed at the university, across and no matter where you’re at – this type of system is long overdue and well-needed,” Lou Von Thaer, CEO at Battelle and Board member, said.

According to meeting materials, the project aims to enhance Ohio State’s reputation as an employer of choice.

Rob Prisbrey, compensation projects senior director, said the university plans to release Career Roadmap on Workday, a financial and human resources management platform.

Basso also updated the committee on the search for a senior vice president and general counsel. The position was formerly held by Christopher Culley, who left in November and now serves as the vice president for enterprise initiatives at Georgetown University.

Eight semi-finalists were interviewed in May and further interviews were conducted in June with various stakeholders, as well as with President-elect Kristina M. Johnson in July.

Additionally, the search for the dean of the College of Engineering began in August and a full presentation of the candidate pool will be presented in September.

The full Board will vote on the resolutions approved by the committee Thursday.