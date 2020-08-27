Ohio State buses will run less often and with fewer people this semester due to COVID-19, but the pandemic hasn’t driven them off the road.

The Campus Area Bus Services will still be running two weekday daytime routes and two limited service routes, all at decreased capacity to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the university’s traffic management and transportation website. Seats inside the buses are blocked off with caution tape to limit capacity and promote social distancing.

“Our goal is to make sure people can plan ahead and allow extra time,” university spokesperson Dan Hedman said. “You know, when you have reduced the buses, you need to put more process on the routes that you’re running in order to make sure people aren’t standing there waiting.”

The regular routes will run from the medical campus and the RPAC to different commuter parking lots, Hedman said. The limited service routes will follow traditional routes through campus and the east student-residential area.

The Med Center Express route runs from the Herrick Drive Transit Hub near the medical campus to the Carmack parking lots. It runs regularly on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. and on-demand for hospital staff from 12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. with no service on weekends. To request the on-demand bus service, riders should call 614-293-8669 or use the call buttons at the main entrances to medical center buildings and parking garage elevators, according to the university website.

The Buckeye Loop route runs from the RPAC Plaza near Ohio Stadium to the Buckeye parking lot near Ackerman Road. It runs regularly on weekdays from 5 a.m. to midnight and weekends from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The West Campus route runs through the main academic campus and to the Carmack parking lots and runs regularly on weekdays from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and 24/7 on the weekend.

The East Residential route runs along High Street and the east edge of campus and makes a loop around North Fourth Street and Summit Avenue. It runs 7 p.m. to midnight on weekdays.

Hedman said the university is still determining the capacity and will make adjustments throughout the semester. He said the routes give priority to individuals parking in the Buckeye Lot on Fred Taylor Drive or on West Campus during daytime hours due to their distances from the academic core campus.

“If we need to through the semester, if we’re determining that we have the ability to add routes back in, we’ll do that. But we first need to see how everything’s going and go from there,” Hedman said.

CABS riders must wear a mask at all times, according to the website.