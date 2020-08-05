An incident of criminal damaging was reported to University Police as having occurred July 28 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Ohio Union South Parking Garage, according to the daily crime log.

A felony theft from a motor vehicle was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred between 11:10 p.m. July 28 and 7:30 a.m. July 29 on West Ninth Avenue near North High Street. According to the online police log, unknown person(s) smashed the left rear window of the victim’s vehicle and stole her bicycle worth $1,500.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred July 29 between 2 and 4 a.m. on East 18th Avenue near North Fourth Street. According to the online police log, unknown person(s) crawled through an unlocked kitchen window and stole the victim’s television, computer, golf clubs, air fryer, Xbox gaming console, Wii gaming console and video games worth $5,850. The victim also reported his vehicle was stolen.

A motor vehicle theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred July 29 at 3:23 p.m. on North High Street near East 17th Avenue. The victim, a DoorDash delivery driver, stated his vehicle was stolen while he was picking up a customer’s order at Chick-fil-A. According to the online police log, video footage from a nearby business showed the suspect fled north in the vehicle. The suspect, a male, was wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue shorts and tan sandals, the log states.

An incident of criminal trespassing was reported to University Police as having occurred July 29 at 5:01 p.m. at Jesse Owens Stadium, according to the daily crime log.

A felony assault was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Thursday at 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of North Fourth Street and East Eighth Avenue. According to the online police log, police received multiple calls about gunshots being heard near the location. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found four shell casings and three unspent rounds, and witnesses stated an unknown female shot at an unknown male victim before they both fled in their respective vehicles.

An assault was reported to University Police as having occurred Thursday at 3 p.m. at Rhodes Hall, according to the daily crime log.

An incident of criminal damaging was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Thursday at 7:19 p.m. at Jersey Mike’s at 1666 N. High St. According to the online police log, the suspect entered the business to use the restroom and upon being told bathrooms were closed due to COVID-19, he went outside and threw a rock at the door. Officers found the suspect one block away from the scene.

A robbery was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Friday at 11:36 p.m. at Speedway at 2510 N. High St. According to the online police log, an unknown person entered the business and stole $300 from the register. The suspect then fled east on East Tompkins Street.

An incident of trespassing was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Saturday at 6:50 a.m. at Kroger at 1350 N. High St. According to the online police log, the suspect was seen loading up a bag of meat from the store and had two bags full of meat with him. After confronting the suspect, a witness stated she retrieved the meat from him.

A theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sunday between 12:20 and 11 a.m. on West 10th Avenue near College Road South. The victim stated his bicycle was stolen along with the stop sign to which it was attached. According to the online police log, another bicycle, along with pliers, was left at the scene.

A motor vehicle theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Monday between 1 and 9 a.m. on Chittenden Avenue near Indianola Avenue. According to the online police log, the victim’s rental car was stolen by unknown person(s) while the car was parked at her residence. The keys were with the vehicle.