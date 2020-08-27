Ohio State has distributed more than $16 million of its allotted $20 million from the federal coronavirus stimulus act to students in need, and the university is anticipating more need as the pandemic continues, Melissa Shivers, vice president for Student Life, said at the Board of Trustees’ Advancement Committee meeting Thursday.

Shivers said the university began to see COVID-19-related need through Student Life Student Advocacy’s two emergency funds — the Margaret Bush endowed fund and the Student Emergency Fund — between March 12 and May 1. Shivers said during that time period, the funds received 1,400 applications for help, with a high on April 21 of 131 applications; for comparison, the funds only received about 80 applications over the entire fall 2019 semester.

“Many of our students are facing increased financial pressure due to personal or family job loss. Some have found themselves forced to choose between paying bills or continuing their education,” Shivers said.

After May 1, students were directed to the Together As Buckeyes Program, which is funded primarily but not exclusively through Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds. The program was created in late April and grants are available to all levels of students across campus.

Ohio State received a total of $42.8 million, half of which was to be used to provide relief for students. As of Aug. 4, more than 75 percent of the funds designated for student relief had been distributed.

Shivers also said the Ohio State community has been generous in donating to funds assisting students, and that between March 28 and June 30, 1,300 donors gave $453,365.

Shivers said as the pandemic goes on, students will continue to need assistance.

“It will not be long before these funds are depleted. We will need to go back to the community and our generous donors in order to prevent more students from having to choose between a financial emergency and their education,” Shivers said.

The committee also approved a resolution to name the northeast tower of Ohio Stadium after the Bagnoli family, which was built in 1922 and renovated in 2001, according to the meeting materials.

“Dr. Vivian von Gruenigen and Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli, Jr. have provided significant contributions to the Department of Athletics to support the men’s football program and all student-athletes who train and compete in the Athletics District,” the resolution reads.

The tower is to be named the Bagnoli Family Tower for the life of the athletic facility. The resolution is subject to full Board approval Thursday.