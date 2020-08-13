Gov. Mike DeWine appointed two new members to the Ohio State Board of Trustees Wednesday.

Former Director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Reginald Wilkinson and Executive Director of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association Elizabeth Harsh will serve through May 13, 2029, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

“We appreciate Governor DeWine’s support for the university and the thought and consideration the governor and his staff put into appointments to the board of trustees. We welcome Elizabeth A. Harsh and Reginald A. Wilkinson to Ohio State and look forward to meeting them at this month’s board of trustees meeting,” university spokesperson Ben Johnson said in an email.

In her role as executive director of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, Harsh directs and organizes the activities of the Ohio Beef Council and the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, according to the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association website. She is responsible for ensuring compliance with the beef checkoff Act and Order, a beef regulation designed to boost demand for beef internationally and domestically, according to the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association website.

Wilkinson earned his bachelor’s in political science and his master’s in higher education administration from Ohio State. He worked as director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction from 1991 to 2006. In June 2019, DeWine appointed Wilkinson to the Ohio Board of Education until 2022, according to the Associated Press.