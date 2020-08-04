Despite the widespread uncertainty surrounding the 2020 college football season due to COVID-19, Ohio State revealed Tuesday who would be leading them into the unknown.

The 2020 season will see graduate linebacker Tuf Borland and graduate defensive end Jonathon Cooper return as captains from the past season. Filling the void left by departing captains are redshirt junior offensive linemen Wyatt Davis and Josh Myers, redshirt junior cornerback Shaun Wade, junior quarterback Justin Fields, and graduate linebacker Justin Hilliard.

Borland joins former quarterback J.T. Barrett as the only other three-time captain in school history. Cooper will act as captain for a second season.

Former Ohio State wide receiver C.J. Saunders, who was a 2019 captain, was denied an extra year of eligibility, head coach Ryan Day said.