Although they won’t be able to display their talent in the fall, the Buckeyes still are being recognized for their potential.

After being ranked No. 2 in the AP poll Monday, three Ohio State football players were named AP preseason All-Americans Tuesday. Redshirt junior offensive guard Wyatt Davis and junior cornerback Shaun Wade were named to the first team while junior quarterback Justin Fields earned a second-team nod.

The Buckeyes joined 20 other student-athletes named All-Americans that are not playing in 2020.

In 2019, Davis was awarded an AP first-team All-American selection, and Fields earned a second-team selection.