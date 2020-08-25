In anticipation of Ohio State football taking on that team up north for one of the greatest rivalries in college athletics, Buckeyes take part in a spirit week leading up to game day. Some of the traditions include crossing out the letter M on surfaces around campus — such as street signs, residence halls and classroom buildings — social events and community service projects. One such project is the Blood Battle, which is a competition between Ohio State and Michigan community members on who can donate more blood, according to the Ohio State Athletics website.