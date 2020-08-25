To mourn the loss of some of Ohio State’s most anticipated moments, here is a list of events we’ll miss this year due to COVID-19.
OUAB Welcome Back Concert
- The Ohio Union Activities Board hosts a free concert for students during Welcome Week. Some past artists include Quinn XCII in 2019, Kesha in 2017 and Skrillex and Mac Miller in 2012.
Buck-i-Frenzy
- The lifestyle festival is held in the RPAC during Ohio State’s Welcome Week. The event allows students to interact with local and national companies and their brand, according to the Buck-i-Frenzy website.
Involvement Fair
- The fair is normally held on the Oval during Welcome Week, but this year it was moved online. The event is a way for students to gather information about different involvement opportunities in campus departments, student organizations and local nonprofits, according to the Office of Student Life website.
Convocation
- Normally held in the Schottenstein Center, Convocation is Ohio State’s official welcome event for first-year students. At Convocation, students are introduced to notable Ohio State community members and the timeless university tradition of singing “Carmen Ohio.” It is the only time the entirety of a class will gather together prior to graduation, according to the Office of Student Life’s website.
Buckeye Kickoff
- Held at the Ohio Stadium, the event is an Ohio State tradition held at the beginning of each academic year where all undergraduate, graduate and professional students are encouraged to attend while wearing scarlet. Students take part in Ohio State traditions and watch performances, according to the Ohio State Marching and Athletic Bands website. The 2019 event showcased a performance by TBDBITL.
Beat Michigan Week
- In anticipation of Ohio State football taking on that team up north for one of the greatest rivalries in college athletics, Buckeyes take part in a spirit week leading up to game day. Some of the traditions include crossing out the letter M on surfaces around campus — such as street signs, residence halls and classroom buildings — social events and community service projects. One such project is the Blood Battle, which is a competition between Ohio State and Michigan community members on who can donate more blood, according to the Ohio State Athletics website.