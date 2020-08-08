The King Arts Complex hosted a private concert Friday evening on The Amos H. Lynch Plaza, an outdoor performance space north of the complex’s building on Mount Vernon Avenue.

The concert included 40 minutes of music reminiscent of the 1960s protest movement performed by pianist Bobby Floyd, and vocalist and guitarist Paisha Thomas. Jevon Collins, performing arts director for the King Arts Complex, said the concert is the first event of the Amos Lynch Series, an opportunity for the community to remain vigilant to the cause of racial discrimination, police brutality and murder, and human rights for people of color in a statement.

Amos Lynch, affectionately known as “the godfather of the Black press,” was the editor-in-chief for the Call & Post, a major Black newspaper in Ohio. He also worked for other Black newspapers, including the Ohio Sentinel and the Columbus Post, according to the King Arts Complex’s website.

Lynch was inducted to the Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame in 2011, the same year that the King Arts Complex named their outdoor venue The Amos H. Lynch Plaza, in his honor. He died in 2015 at 90 years old.

“He was the guy that put our news out there and let people know what important things were going on in our community, so he was beloved,” Demetries Neely, chief executive officer at the King Arts Complex, said.

Lynch donated all of his archives to the King Arts Complex before his death. Neely said these archives are in the process of being digitized.

The Amos Lynch Series is a part of the “HeART of Protest” campaign being organized by the King Arts Complex and will offer another avenue for local artists to participate in the campaign.

Floyd said that music has helped him be able to express his feelings about injustice towards Black people.

“I’m not a very talkative person. I’m not the type of person that gets behind a podium and in front of a microphone and speak out about things,” Floyd said. “I’ve always been that way. So, you know, thank God I grew up as a musician and I can express myself through my playing.”

Floyd said he also hopes that protests against injustice continue to happen through nonviolent means.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today if it wasn’t for protesting. Protesting goes way back so continue doing it. Just do it the right way and do it peacefully, with love,” Floyd said.

More information on the HeART of Protest campaign and ways to get involved is available on the King Arts Complex’s website.