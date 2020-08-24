Following days of parties, 228 students have been placed on interim suspension for being at or hosting gatherings of more than 10 people, according to a university spokesperson.

The students were notified by email that they were in violation of the Student Conduct code, which includes the Together as Buckeyes Pledge.

The pledge says, in part, that students should wear a mask at all times on campus and avoid gatherings with more than 10 people.

On Friday, the university announced that it had opened “dozens” of student conduct cases which could involve multiple students.