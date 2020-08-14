Ohio State’s chief information officer, which oversees the university’s distance education and eLearning initiatives, will leave the university at the end of September, university spokesperson Ben Johnson confirmed.

Michael B. Hofherr was hired as CIO in 2014, and has since been involved in the Digital Flagship Initiative and expanding the university’s Office of Distance Education and eLearning. His departure comes as Ohio State faces a fall with more hybrid and online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mike has helped Ohio State build a world-class information technology and distance education infrastructure, which continues to benefit our students, faculty and staff — particularly as we learned, taught and worked remotely during the spring and summer. We wish Mike all the best in his next endeavor,” Johnson said in a statement.

Hofherr did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Before becoming CIO, Hofherr served as senior director for learning technology in the Office of the Chief Information Officer. It was in this role that he expanded the Impact Grant program, which gives departments funding, expertise and time to improve educational experiences through technology, according to the Office of Distance Education and eLearning website.

Hofherr’s reason for leaving Ohio State is unknown at this time. During his tenure as CIO, Hofherr made $357,110 per year.