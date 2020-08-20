Ohio State’s Department of Public Safety responded to a non-specific bomb threat Thursday morning, which the university does not believe is a credible threat, according to a public safety notice.

Ohio State was one of multiple universities — including Brandeis University, Penn State and University of Nebraska at Kearney, according to reports — across the country to receive such a threat. The call, made to the public safety department at 10:51 a.m. Thursday, indicated that three mail bombs may have been placed on campus, according to the notice.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the OSU Police bomb-detection K9 unit conducted an immediate sweep, including mail receiving areas on or near campus. Nothing suspicious was found at Ohio State or other campuses,” the notice said.

The university is working with federal and local law enforcement agencies in other jurisdictions that received similar threats.