While they may be separated physically, Ohio State’s student-athletes released a message of unity that supported the university’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

Big Ten student-athletes released a unity proposal Wednesday that called for more transparency and a more detailed plan concerning safety precautions for fall sports. Ohio State’s student-athletes took to social media Friday to not only support the sentiment behind the letter but to also voice their support of Ohio State’s COVID-19 policies.

“We appreciate that the #BigTenUnited letter was intended to protect and voice concerns of Big Ten student-athletes, however, we do not think it represents the efforts and actions of Ohio State adequately,” the Ohio State student-athletes’ statement said.

Several Ohio State student-athletes, including football captains Tuf Borland and Wyatt Davis, took to social media to post the letter, expressing their view that Ohio State had made its decisions with the best interest of its student-athletes in mind.

In Thursday’s media availability, head coach Ryan Day said he was not aware of any players that were part of the Wednesday letter put out by Big Ten athletes. He also said that he wants to advocate for his players.

While voicing support of Ohio State’s efforts, the letter concluded by acknowledging the view of Ohio State’s student-athletes may not reflect the views’ of student-athletes elsewhere.

“We respect that these thoughts about safety and protocols may not be shared by all student-athletes across the country, but as Ohio State Buckeyes, we stand with the decisions of our athletic department and conference,” the statement said.