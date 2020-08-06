<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Big Ten released the full conference schedule July 30, laying out 10 games for Ohio State, which included moving the usual season finale against Michigan up by a month.

The season kicks off Sept. 3 at Illinois. In this episode, we highlight the biggest takeaways from the release including a tough October stretch, the Oct. 24 matchup vs. Michigan and the potential timing for games as current times are to be determined.

While the Big Ten hopes the season runs smoothly with no game cancellations, we dive into the implemented “flex time zone” and why the idea is integral for the conference’s hopes of finishing a full season.

Although the Big Ten is operating as if college athletics will be played, players in the conference followed suit of players in the Pac-12 conference in unifying to demand better safety protocols amid COVID-19. We discuss the necessity of these unifying groups as safety and thorough protocols should be paramount to the NCAA.

