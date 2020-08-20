A sexual assault in Busch House prompted a public safety notice Thursday evening.

According to the notice, a female Ohio State student reported to University Police Thursday that she was sexually assaulted in the residence hall Tuesday around 9 p.m. Dan Hedman, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, confirmed the suspect is male.

Hedman also confirmed University Police determined the incident was enough of a threat to issue a public notice. Other details pertaining to the incident and the suspect are limited.

Anyone with information is asked to contact University Police at 614-292-2121 or Columbus Police at 614-645-4545. Victims and survivors of sexual misconduct are encouraged to access resources or make a report to the Title IX Office at titleix.osu.edu.