Dreams of Ohio State playing an SEC schedule will not come true in 2020.

Despite head coach Ryan Day expressing Monday a need for the team to look at every option if the Big Ten season was canceled, athletic director Gene Smith said Ohio State will not be playing outside the conference in the fall, according to Lettermen Row’s Austin Ward.

In a Big Ten Network interview Tuesday, Smith said that his focus was to “think out of the box” and to make the spring season a possibility.

In a video released Tuesday by Ohio State football’s Twitter account, Day echoed the focus of Smith.

“I still believe in my heart that we can play games in the spring, that this team can play together,” Day said in the video.