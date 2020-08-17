A burglary near campus Sunday morning prompted a neighborhood safety notice.

The victim, an Ohio State student, found an unknown male in her room around 11:51 a.m., according to the notice. There were no signs of forced entry into her residence on East 16th Avenue near Indianola Avenue.

According to the notice, the suspect fled south toward East 15th Avenue. The victim described him as a white male with brown hair and a beard and was last seen wearing black jeans and a T-shirt.

Those with information are encouraged to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.