University President Kristina M. Johnson talked with Lantern staff about her agenda for the first day of classes. Johnson discussed the hopes that Ohio State can lead the nation in response to COVID-19.

Following a weekend of parties, more than 200 students have been placed on interim suspension for attending or hosting gatherings of more than 10 people. Unlike other universities and Big Ten schools, Ohio State has not yet released any data on confirmed cases in the campus community this semester.