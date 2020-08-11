Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, Aug. 12

The Mighty Troubadours 8 p.m. online (FREE)

Jimmy McGee 8 p.m. at Park Street Tavern (FREE)

HARD RESET 5 5 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner ($10)

Jazz on the Patio 7 p.m. at Flatiron Tavern (FREE)

FOOD AND DRINK

Carryout Food Truck Rally 12 p.m. at Ohio History Connection (FREE)

ART AND FILM

Artist Talk with Natalie Lanese 6:30 p.m. online (FREE)

Franklinton Friday 6 p.m. at 400 West Rich St. (FREE)

Gallery Open House – Kevin Michael Seymour 6 p.m. at Wanderlust Studio (FREE)

A Socially Distanced Ocean’s 11 Beer Tasting 2 p.m. at Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse ($41)

Voices Rising: Art Show Bike Tour 4 p.m. at COSI (FREE)

OTHER

Queer Crafting 7:30 p.m. online (FREE) Additional dates: The second and fourth Wednesday of every month

Perseid Meteor Shower Viewing 8 p.m. at Soaring Eagle Retreat (FREE)

