Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Wednesday, Aug. 12
- The Mighty Troubadours 8 p.m. online (FREE)
Thursday, Aug. 13
- A Night of Kinks w’ The Muswell Villebillies 7:30 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($80)
- The Confusions 6 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)
- Surfer Blood: Astro Coast 10th Anniversary 6 p.m. online ($10)
- Dr. Thunder Wallace Quartet 7:30 p.m. at The Blue Velvet Room ($15)
Friday, Aug. 14
- Say It Loud Columbus: Music For the Movement 8 p.m. at Natalie’s Coal Fired Pizza and Live Music ($60)
- Fool’s Paradise 7 p.m. online (FREE)
- Viewing of the performance will be available for 72 hours
- Sons of Gladys: Elvis Tribute 7 p.m. online (FREE)
- Social Distancing Blues Night feat. Shelby Pritt 8 p.m. online (FREE)
- New Wave 7 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner ($10)
Saturday, Aug. 15
- Jimmy McGee 8 p.m. at Park Street Tavern (FREE)
- HARD RESET 5 5 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner ($10)
Tuesday, Aug. 18
- Jazz on the Patio 7 p.m. at Flatiron Tavern (FREE)
FOOD AND DRINK
Friday, Aug. 14
- Fete en Goose 7 p.m. online ($15)
- Guest Bartender: Jesse Hubbard 5 p.m. at Zaftig Italian Village (FREE)
- Virtual Bake & Sip: Merlot and Brownies 7:30 p.m. online ($19.99)
Saturday, Aug. 15
- Carryout Food Truck Rally 12 p.m. at Ohio History Connection (FREE)
ART AND FILM
Wednesday, Aug. 12
- Wednesdays @ 2: Aminah Robinson & The Spirit of Home 2 p.m. online (FREE)
Thursday, Aug. 13
- Artist Talk with Natalie Lanese 6:30 p.m. online (FREE)
Friday, Aug. 14
- Franklinton Friday 6 p.m. at 400 West Rich St. (FREE)
- Gallery Open House – Kevin Michael Seymour 6 p.m. at Wanderlust Studio (FREE)
Saturday, Aug. 15
- A Socially Distanced Ocean’s 11 Beer Tasting 2 p.m. at Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse ($41)
Sunday, Aug. 16
- Voices Rising: Art Show Bike Tour 4 p.m. at COSI (FREE)
OTHER
Wednesday, Aug. 12
- Queer Crafting 7:30 p.m. online (FREE)
- Additional dates: The second and fourth Wednesday of every month
- Perseid Meteor Shower Viewing 8 p.m. at Soaring Eagle Retreat (FREE)
Thursday, Aug. 13
- Legal Observing for Protests 12 p.m. online (FREE)
- Virtual Speed Dating 6 p.m. online (FREE)
Friday, Aug. 14
- COSI Camp-Out 7:30 p.m. online (FREE)
Saturday, Aug. 15
- Volleyball Blitz and Cookout 12 p.m. at Scioto Audubon Metro Park ($5)
- Backyard Composting 2 p.m. online ($10)