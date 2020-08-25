Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Charlie Ballantine Group ft. Rob Dixon 7:30 p.m. at The Blue Velvet Room ($15)
The Dope Show 10 p.m. at Southbend Tavern (FREE)
Thursday, Aug. 27
Pete Mills B3 4tet 7:30 p.m. at The Blue Velvet Room ($15)
Friday, Aug. 28
Bryan Olsheski 7:30 p.m. at The Blue Velvet Room ($20)
- $5 for students with a valid student ID
Saturday, Aug. 29
“Bird at 100!” Tribute to Charlie Parker 7:30 p.m. at The Blue Velvet Room ($20)
Drive-In Concert Experience: Metallica // Three Days Grace 8:45 p.m. at South Drive-in Theater ($70)
Sunday, Aug. 30
Bloody Marys with Bumpin Uglies 2 p.m. at Woodlands Tavern ($25)
Chris Bullwinkle and The Archivists 4 p.m. at BrewDog Franklinton (FREE)
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Bluewater Kings Band 2 p.m. at Woodlands Tavern (FREE)
FOOD AND DRINK
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Easy Meals for Cancer Patients: Chicken with Black Raspberry Sauce 12 p.m. online (FREE)
Sweet Carrot Pop-Up 11 a.m. at Kittie’s Cakes (FREE)
ART AND FILM
Saturday, Aug. 29
A Socially Distanced Matrix Beer Tasting 2 p.m. at Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse ($41)
Wild Goose Creative Says Goodbye to Clintonville 2 p.m. at Wild Goose Creative (FREE)
OTHER
Thursday, Aug. 27
Celebrate German Village 6:30 p.m. online ($80)
Give the Gift of Music: Student Instrument Drive 8 a.m. at 50 E. Nationwide Blvd. (FREE)
- Additional dates: Aug. 28 and Aug. 29
Friday, Aug. 28
Ohioana Book Festival 9 a.m. online (FREE)
- Additional dates: Aug. 29 and Aug. 30
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Blood Drive 3 p.m. at Seventh Son Brewing (FREE)