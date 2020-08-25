Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Charlie Ballantine Group ft. Rob Dixon 7:30 p.m. at The Blue Velvet Room ($15)

The Dope Show 10 p.m. at Southbend Tavern (FREE)

Thursday, Aug. 27

Pete Mills B3 4tet 7:30 p.m. at The Blue Velvet Room ($15)

Friday, Aug. 28

Bryan Olsheski 7:30 p.m. at The Blue Velvet Room ($20)

$5 for students with a valid student ID

Saturday, Aug. 29

“Bird at 100!” Tribute to Charlie Parker 7:30 p.m. at The Blue Velvet Room ($20)

Drive-In Concert Experience: Metallica // Three Days Grace 8:45 p.m. at South Drive-in Theater ($70)

Sunday, Aug. 30

Bloody Marys with Bumpin Uglies 2 p.m. at Woodlands Tavern ($25)

Chris Bullwinkle and The Archivists 4 p.m. at BrewDog Franklinton (FREE)

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Bluewater Kings Band 2 p.m. at Woodlands Tavern (FREE)

FOOD AND DRINK

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Easy Meals for Cancer Patients: Chicken with Black Raspberry Sauce 12 p.m. online (FREE)

Sweet Carrot Pop-Up 11 a.m. at Kittie’s Cakes (FREE)

ART AND FILM

Saturday, Aug. 29

A Socially Distanced Matrix Beer Tasting 2 p.m. at Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse ($41)

Wild Goose Creative Says Goodbye to Clintonville 2 p.m. at Wild Goose Creative (FREE)

OTHER

Thursday, Aug. 27

Celebrate German Village 6:30 p.m. online ($80)

Give the Gift of Music: Student Instrument Drive 8 a.m. at 50 E. Nationwide Blvd. (FREE)

Additional dates: Aug. 28 and Aug. 29

Friday, Aug. 28

Ohioana Book Festival 9 a.m. online (FREE)

Additional dates: Aug. 29 and Aug. 30

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Blood Drive 3 p.m. at Seventh Son Brewing (FREE)