Ohio State’s Wexner Center for the Arts will cut its budget by $1 million after closures and event cancelations due to COVID-19.

The Wexner Center will furlough 14 employees, eliminate six positions, leave nine more positions unfilled and reduce the hours of 33 employees, university spokesperson Ben Johnson said in an email. Additionally, Johanna Burton, the center’s director, will take a 30 percent pay cut and nine senior staff members will take 20 percent pay cuts.

The center lost nearly all revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic due to closing its galleries and canceling all in-person events March 12 as well as the pandemic’s impact on fundraising initiatives, Johnson said. When Burton was appointed in November 2018, the center had 70 employees and a $12 million budget.

Johnson confirmed the Wexner Center’s budget cut is a part of a $252 million cut in the university’s operating budget due to COVID-19.

“These are difficult decisions. Like at many other cultural institutions, the financial situation at the center is extremely challenging,” Johnson said.

The 14 furloughed employees have jobs that depend on in-person events, Johnson said. The university Board of Trustees approved a furlough policy and framework for individual departments to use in June.

“We recognize the repercussions for our staff, who have devoted so much time and effort to the health, vibrancy and success of the center,” Johnson said. “We will do all we can to assist them moving forward.”

The Wexner Center reopened its galleries for in-person viewing Aug. 11, according to the center’s website. Visitors are required to wear face coverings at all times and purchase a ticket online or over the phone ahead of time. Admissions is free for students with a valid university ID.