Heading into Labor Day weekend, Ohio State reported another 167 cases of COVID-19 among students Friday, with the 24-hour on-campus positivity rate staying below 4 percent for a second day.

Over the 24-hour period of Wednesday, 178 out of 3,076 Ohio State students tested were positive for COVID-19, bringing the cumulative number of cases for Aug. 14-Sept. 2 to 1,219, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. The positivity rate for the 24-hour period is 5.47 percent.

In the same 24-hour period Wednesday, 95 of 766 off-campus student residents tested were positive for COVID-19, for a positivity rate of 11.03 percent, a slight increase from the 10.83 percent positivity rate for Tuesday. Out of 2,310 students living on campus who were tested, 83 were positive for COVID-19, for a positivity rate of 3.47 percent; this is up slightly from the 3.33 percent positivity rate for Tuesday, but lower than Monday’s positivity rate, which registered at 5.7 percent.

The university tested 34,336 students for COVID-19 between Aug. 14 and Sept. 2, according to Ohio State’s COVID-19 dashboard. The cumulative positivity rate for tests among students is 3.43 percent.

Ohio State also reported 23 out of 1,425 employees tested Aug. 1-Sept. 2 were positive for COVID-19. The cumulative positivity rate for tested employees is 1.58 percent. Total university positive COVID-19 tests are 1,242.

The university has 83 of 462 beds available in on-campus quarantine and isolation housing. 276 students are in isolation housing and 103 are in quarantine housing, according to the dashboard.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quarantine is for people who have been exposed to a disease and isolation is for people who are sick with the disease.

Additional data provided in this article is a result of an independent Lantern analysis.