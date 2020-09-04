As students approach the Jesse Owens North Recreation Center, they are guided through a theme park-style line with socially distant markers on the floor. Testing center workers verify that students haven’t had anything to eat, drink or chewed gum within the past 30 minutes.

Inside, there is a brief check-in procedure where students swipe their BuckID — similar to a dining hall — and then pick up their test kit. The staff will explain the procedure, telling students to spit into tubes until they reach the marked black line.

Tables are arranged in rows throughout the facility, and each student is directed to their own station to take the test. Each table has a QR code that opens an online form through the third-party testing company, Vault. The form collects basic personal information like name and address and includes questions about any recent exposures or symptoms of COVID-19.

After completing the sample and having it double-checked by the testing staff, each student seals off the test tube and drops it off as they exit the facility. The entrance and exit to the testing center were both one way with hand sanitizer available.

Shlokansh Shah, a first-year in biology, was tested Monday and said that although he is glad the university is conducting surveillance testing, he is worried about the resource capacity the university has to sustain weekly testing.



“I just hope it’s not at the expense of people who actually need it,” Shah said.

Caroline Craft, a first-year in health promotion, nutrition and exercise science, was also tested Monday and said the university contacts her weekly to schedule her testing appointment.

After checking in with her BuckID, she said it only took her a few minutes to complete the test itself. Craft said that she felt safe coming to get tested at Jesse Owens North Recreation Center.

“Everyone is very spread out in there and they have the system down really well,” Craft said.