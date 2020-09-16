On the same day that the Big Ten brought football back, the NCAA is bringing basketball back.

The NCAA Division I Council announced a Nov. 25 start date for the basketball season with a maximum of 30 practices allowed to begin Oct. 14. The NCAA set a limit of 27 games that each team will be able to compete in the regular season, while teams must complete a minimum of 13 games to remain playoff eligible.

“The new season start date near the Thanksgiving holiday provides the optimal opportunity to successfully launch the basketball season,” Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, said in the announcement. “It is a grand compromise of sorts and a unified approach that focuses on the health and safety of student-athletes competing towards the 2021 Division I basketball championships.”

A transition period from Sept. 21-Oct. 13 will allow teams to train up to 12 hours per week with an eight-hour limit for skilled instruction. Starting Oct. 14, teams will be allowed to conduct 20 hours per week of training.

No exhibition games or scrimmages will be played and the council recommends a minimum of four nonconference games.

Ohio State men’s basketball was originally set to tip off Nov. 11 against Oakland, while Ohio State women’s basketball did not have a schedule set.