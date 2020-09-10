<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sept. 1 between 9:30 and 11:45 p.m. on West Norwich Avenue near Tuttle Park Place. According to the online police log, the victim’s bike was stolen while locked to a fence.

An incident of criminal trespassing and open liquor container violation was reported to University Police as having occurred Sept. 2 around 9:20 a.m. at the Ohio Union, according to the daily crime log.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sept. 2 between 2:30 and 6 a.m. near the corner of North High Street and Woodruff Avenue. According to the online police log, the victims woke up to find a window and door to the residence open. A television, a DVD player, three laptops, a camera, a passport, a wallet, two backpacks and three purses were stolen, worth a total of $3,110.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sept. 2 between 3 and 9:30 a.m. on East 16th Avenue near North Fourth Street. According to the online police log, the victim stated an unknown person entered through a side window and stole two televisions, an Xbox and a Nintendo Switch, totaling a value of $1,470.

A motor vehicle theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sept. 2 between 3 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. on Summit Street near East 18th Avenue. According to the online police log, the victim’s motorcycle was stolen from behind his residence.

A rape was reported to University Police as having occurred Sept. 2 between 10:30 and 11 p.m. at Busch House, according to the daily crime log.

A theft from a motor vehicle was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sept. 3 between 2 and 9 a.m. on King Avenue near Hunter Avenue. According to the online police log, an unknown suspect entered the victim’s car and stole $1,500 in cash, assorted tools, furniture and a debit card with which the suspect then used on a $2,750 shopping trip at Marshalls Department Store.

A theft from a motor vehicle was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sept. 3 between midnight and 5:30 a.m. on East 15th Avenue near Summit Street. According to the online police log, all four wheels and the spare wheel were stolen off the victim’s Jeep.

A theft from a motor vehicle was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sept. 3 between 5 and 11 a.m. on Worthington Street near King Avenue. According to the online police log, the back window of the victim’s car was smashed and assorted credit cards were stolen.

An incident of criminal trespassing was reported to University Police as having occurred Sept. 3 between 5:15 and 5:45 p.m. at the Ohio Union, according to the daily crime log.

An incident of criminal damaging was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sept. 3 at 7:15 p.m. at the corner of North High Street and Chittenden Avenue. According to the online police log, an unknown person began yelling at the driver of a COTA bus and hit the front door with a lock. The suspect got off the bus when other passengers got angry.

A robbery was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sept. 3 around 10 p.m. on Chittenden Avenue near Summit Street. According to the online police report, a group held the victim at gunpoint and stole his wallet and iPhone. The suspects have since been arrested.

An assault was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sept. 3 at 10:45 p.m. on East 11th Avenue near Summit Street. According to the online police log, the victim stated the suspect punched her in the face and the suspect stated she was defending herself. Neither pressed charges.

A motor vehicle theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Friday between midnight and 12:20 a.m. on North High Street across from the Ohio Union. According to the online police log, the victim left the car running and went inside of a business; when the victim returned, the car was gone. The police report values the car and both license plates at $3.

An incident of illegal use of drug paraphernalia and criminal endangering was reported to University Police as having occurred Friday around 12:30 a.m. at Smith-Steeb Hall, according to the daily crime log.

An incident of criminal endangering was reported to University Police as having occurred Friday between 12:30 and 3:15 a.m. at Torres House, according to the daily crime log.

An incident of drug trafficking was reported to University Police as having occurred Friday at 3:10 p.m. at Thompson Library, according to the daily crime log.

Ten counts of criminal trespassing were reported to University Police as having occurred Saturday at Ohio Stadium, according to the daily crime log. Eight of the incidents were reported as occurring at 12:20 a.m. and the other two were reported at 1 a.m. and 1:40 a.m.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Saturday at 10 a.m. on West Northwood Avenue near North High Street. According to the online crime log, the victims discovered a Macbook, iPad, and wallet — totaling $2,630 — missing from their residence.

A theft was reported to University Police as having occurred Sunday at 8:30 a.m. at Morrill Tower, according to the daily crime log.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Monday at 7:33 a.m. on Indianola Avenue near East 16th Avenue. According to the online police log, unknown person(s) forced open a first-floor window and stole unspecified electronics worth $10,000.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Monday between 5 and 8:30 a.m. on East 14th Avenue near Indianola Avenue. According to the online police log, unknown person(s) entered the residence and took keys to a vehicle parked outside which was also stolen.