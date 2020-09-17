A theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sept. 8 between 1:50 and 1:56 p.m. at the United Dairy Farmers on North High Street near Frambes Avenue. According to the online police log, a woman stole two cases of Red Bull and drove away in a vehicle with no license plates. The incident was recorded on security footage.

An attempted motor vehicle theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sept. 9 between midnight and 7:30 p.m. on East 13th Avenue near Summit Street. According to the online police log, unknown person(s) bent open the passenger door and unsuccessfully tried to hotwire the vehicle. The suspects then took a wallet with cash and gift cards from the vehicle, worth a total of $90.

A felony theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sept. 9 between 4 and 8 p.m. on Indianola Avenue near East 18th Avenue. According to the online police log, unknown person(s) took a backpack, wallet, laptop, earbuds, driver’s license and debit cards, worth a total of $1,320. All listed property was in the victim’s front yard.

An incident of criminal trespassing and possession of criminal tools was reported to University Police as having occurred Sept. 10 at 8:39 a.m. at Park-Stradley Hall, according to the daily crime log. The case is open pending arrest.

An incident of voyeurism with intent to film or photograph was reported to University Police as having occurred Sept. 10 at 2:59 p.m. at 18th Avenue Library, according to the daily crime log. The case is open pending arrest.

An incident of criminal trespassing was reported to University Police as having occurred Friday at 7:42 a.m. at Ohio Union North Parking Garage, according to the daily crime log.

An incident of breaking and entering was reported to University Police as having occurred Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at the Postle Hall construction site, according to the daily crime log.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sunday between 4 and 7 a.m. on East Oakland Avenue near Summit Street. According to the online police log, unknown person(s) broke into the victims’ residence and stole a television, two pairs of house and car keys, and one victim’s car, worth a total of $10,300.

A felony theft from a motor vehicle was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sunday between noon and 12:20 p.m. on East 17th Avenue near North High Street. According to the online police log, the victim parked his rental car and while he was inside a store, unknown person(s) broke the vehicle’s window and took a laptop, laptop accessories and two backpacks full of belongings, worth a total of $5,520.

A burglary was reported to University Police as having occurred Sunday at 2 p.m. in Morrill Tower, according to the daily crime log.

A conspiracy was reported to University Police as having occurred Monday at 3:20 p.m. at St. John Arena, according to the daily crime log.

An incident of criminal trespassing was reported to University Police as having occurred Tuesday at 11:52 p.m. at Ohio Stadium, according to the daily crime log.