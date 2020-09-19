The Big Ten is hoping third time’s the charm for its schedule release.

After the previous two schedules never saw the opening week played, the Big Ten announced Wednesday a plan to play an eight-game season with a ninth week that will include crossover matchups based on division standings. The Buckeyes will open the revamped season against Nebraska at Ohio Stadium Oct. 24.

Ohio State’s annual matchup with Michigan will return to its spot in the regular-season finale as the Buckeyes and Wolverines will play Dec. 12. When the conference released its 10-game schedule Aug. 5, The Game was scheduled as the seventh game Oct. 24.

Ohio State heads to Penn State for a Halloween showdown in week 2. The trip won’t be as daunting as usual, as the annual “whiteout” will not occur due to the Big Ten’s decision to not allow fans in the stands this season.

The Buckeyes will play host to Nebraska, Rutgers, Michigan and Indiana. Ohio State’s road games include Penn State, Maryland, Illinois and Michigan State.

The Big Ten title game will be played Dec. 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.